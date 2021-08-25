China informs the World Health Organization. The investigation into the origins of COVID-19 has come to a halt.

According to the Associated Press, China told the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday that the probe into the origin of COVID-19 was not its fault.

China’s Foreign Ministry director-general, Fu Cong, called the investigation’s halt a “sad,” but denied any responsibility for it.

“China has always supported science-based origin tracing initiatives and will continue to do so,” he said.

China urged that officials focus on “other conceivable pathways that may help trace the origin” of the virus, and suggested that research be conducted in other nations.

Fu also accused the US of “hyping the lab leak scenario” in an attempt to blame China for the virus. He recommended that COVID-19 may be linked to American research labs instead, and that the US let the WHO study some of its facilities.

The WHO sent foreign scientists to China to figure out where the coronavirus came from, but the hunt has stopped, and the window of opportunity for solving the issue is “closing fast,” according to the scientists.

Meanwhile, according to The Washington Post, a US intelligence study ordered by President Joe Biden was inconclusive concerning the virus’s origin, including whether it leapt from an animal to a human or escaped from a Chinese lab.

The WHO-recruited experts wrote in an editorial published in the journal Nature that the origins research is at a “critical juncture” that requires immediate collaboration but has come to a halt. They pointed out that Chinese officials are still hesitant to provide some raw data, citing worries about patient confidentiality as one of their reasons.

WHO dispatched a team of experts to Wuhan, where the first human COVID-19 cases were discovered in December 2019, to investigate what may have triggered the pandemic now blamed for nearly 4.5 million deaths worldwide, with more than 10,000 people dying every day despite the administration of more than 5 billion doses of vaccine.

The WHO experts found in its March report that the virus most likely spread from animals to humans, and that the possibility of a laboratory breach was “extremely unlikely.”

The WHO specialists, on the other hand, stated that their study was merely a starting step and that "the window of opportunity."