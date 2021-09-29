China has put three COVID-infected pet cats to death, fearing that they may spread the virus to humans.

According to a local media story published Wednesday, China slaughtered three pet cats after they tested positive for COVID-19, fearing they would spread the virus to humans.

China has taken stringent efforts to combat the virus, with officials in Harbin claiming that the action was required. COVID-19-infected animals have no treatment options, and they posed a threat to their owner and other apartment complex inhabitants, according to Beijing News online.

In Harbin, 75 viral cases have lately been uncovered, including the owner of the cats, who tested positive on Sept. 21. After leaving food and water out for the cats, she was placed in seclusion.

A neighbor stopped by and offered the cats coronavirus testing, which came back positive both times. Despite the owner, Miss Liu, making an online appeal, the cats were put to sleep on Tuesday evening.

In China, pet ownership is becoming more popular, and the newspaper’s coverage on the case received almost 52,000 comments.

The danger of animals disseminating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to people is “considered to be low,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while it is known to be transmissible from people to animals in specific conditions, particularly when there is close contact.

COVID-19 has been found in mink farms in a number of nations, including cases where it was suspected that humans had been infected by the animals, leading to major culls.

On its website, the CDC advises anyone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

It stated that “at this moment, there is no indication that animals play a substantial role” in the transmission of the virus to humans.

“Some coronaviruses that infect animals can be transmitted to humans and subsequently passed on to others, but this is uncommon. This is what happened with SARS-CoV-2, which is thought to have originated in bats, according to the CDC.

Scientists investigating the origins of COVID-19, which was initially found in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, strongly support the notion that the virus was transferred from bats to people via an intermediary species such as a pangolin or bamboo rat.

