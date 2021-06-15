China has been declared a worldwide security threat by NATO leaders.

China, according to Nato leaders, poses a persistent security threat, is attempting to destabilize world order, and is developing nuclear missiles at an alarming rate.

China’s objectives and “aggressive behavior create structural risks to the rules-based international order and sectors crucial to alliance security,” the leaders said in a summit declaration.

President Joe Biden has stepped up his efforts to encourage friends to speak out more forcefully about China’s human rights record, economic practices, and military’s increasingly assertive behavior, which has alarmed US friends in the Pacific.

While the 30 leaders of state and government avoided referring to China as a competitor, they expressed alarm about its “coercive policies,” the murky ways in which it is modernizing its military, and its use of disinformation.

They urged Beijing to honor its international obligations and participate properly in the international system.

Mr. Biden, who arrived to the meeting after three days of consultations with G7 allies in England, pushed for the G7 communiqué, which denounced “forced labor practices and other human rights violations” hurting Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in western China’s Xinjiang province.

The president expressed satisfaction with the communiqué, albeit there are disagreements among friends over how harshly Beijing should be criticized.

Mr. Biden used his eight-day trip to Europe to urge allies to work more closely together in pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin over his government’s treatment of political dissidents and to do more to combat cyber attacks perpetrated by Russia against private companies and governments around the world.

The Nato nations “will engage China with a view to preserving the alliance’s security interests,” according to the new Brussels communique.

However, some members objected to Nato’s efforts to speak out against China.

Nato’s choice to label China a threat “shouldn’t be overblown,” according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, because Beijing, like Russia, is a partner in some sectors. Germany’s most important trading partner is China. (This is a brief piece.)