China has asked the Philippines not to revise the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States.

According to the Philippine defense commander, China has advised the Philippines not to alter its mutual defense treaty with the United States because such a reform could jeopardize China’s security interests.

U.S. and Philippine military officials held preliminary talks, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, to examine the 70-year Mutual Defense Treaty, which could be annulled, replaced, or altered.

Lorenzana, on the other hand, claimed he was approached by a Chinese envoy who requested that the pact not be changed in any manner.

“While the United States supports reconsidering the MDT, an outside entity does not. When I first suggested revising the MDT, the former Chinese ambassador approached me and said, ‘Please do not touch the MDT, leave it alone,’” Lorenzana explained.

The United States and the Philippines agreed in 1951 to come to each other’s help in the event of an attack. Officials from the United States have frequently told their Philippine colleagues that if Filipino forces, ships, or aircraft are attacked in the disputed South China Sea, particularly by China, they will uphold their treaty responsibilities.

In Asia, the treaty alliance is America’s oldest.

Lorenzana stated in videotaped remarks at an online conference about the pact, “Initial negotiations have been undertaken between officials of both military to obtain some consensus on how to move forward.”

China may be concerned, according to a Philippine ambassador who spoke to the Associated Press. If the pact is changed, Philippine and US authorities may introduce elements that could jeopardize Beijing’s security interests. They may be aware of, for example, a 2016 international arbitration judgement that invalidated China’s enormous territory claims in the South China Sea on historical grounds, according to the diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to a lack of authority to talk publicly.

Over sovereignty disputes in the major waterway, China and the Philippines, as well as Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei, have been involved in a tense stalemate. There are fears that the long-simmering conflicts may erupt into a war, destroying Asia’s and the world’s thriving economies.

According to Lorenzana, there have been proposals to amend the pact to accommodate current regional security issues, such as China’s use of civilian militias rather than military forces. This is a condensed version of the information.