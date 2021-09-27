China downplays the release of two Canadian prisoners as part of a deal for a Huawei executive.

Two Canadians imprisoned in China in 2019 were released as part of a prisoner swap with the United States and Canada, according to China.

Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained on suspicion of damaging the national security of China. Their arrests come just days after US authorities asked Canada to jail Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technology’s chief financial officer, as a result of the company’s relations with Iran.

Meng was released in Canada on Friday after the US Department of Justice agreed to drop her case. She returned to China on Saturday, while Spavor and Kovrig were released from prison on Monday after serving more than 1,000 days in prison.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry downplayed the impact of the prisoner trade in their release. A “diagnosis by professional medical institutes, and with the assurance of the Canadian ambassador to China,” the ministry stated in a statement. The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Hua Chunying, did not reveal the health reasons for their release.

“As we have said from the beginning, Michael Kovrig’s and Michael Spavor’s detention, and the treatment they received up to their departure from China, was arbitrary,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement. These two gentlemen are completely blameless.”

The Canadian government has claimed that Kovrig and Spavor are not guilty of any crimes.

Spavor, an entrepreneur, had been convicted of spying and sentenced to 11 years in prison. Korvrig was facing identical accusations but had not yet been sentenced.

China’s actions were dubbed “hostage politics” by many countries, while China accused Canada of arbitrary detention.

At a daily briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “The case of Meng Wanzhou is completely different in nature from those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.”

Meng was a victim of “political persecution,” according to Hua, and was only able to return to China because of the “government’s unrelenting efforts.”

The release of the two Michaels, on the other hand, was published by the state-owned tabloid Global Times, and while the story quickly circulated online, it was not picked up by more authoritative state media outlets like CCTV or Xinhua News Agency.

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of network equipment to telecommunications and internet firms. It has served as a symbol of China’s development toward becoming a world technology power — and. This is a condensed version of the information.