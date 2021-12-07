China denounces the United States’ Olympic boycott as a “political farce” that goes against the spirit of the games.

According to the Associated Press, China has spoken out against the United States’ plans to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics diplomatically, calling it a “farce” that undermines the Olympic spirit.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration stated on Monday that it will not send diplomats to the Olympics next year owing to human rights concerns. U.S. athletes will be able to attend, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated during a press conference that they have a “basic commitment to promoting human rights” and will not send delegates. This move coincides with the two governments’ efforts to collaborate on climate change mitigation.

According to the Associated Press, the US and human rights organizations have accused China of a slew of crimes, including rigging Hong Kong elections and committing human rights violations against Muslim Uyghurs. All of these charges have been refuted by China.

They are, however, condemning the United States for withdrawing possible diplomatic figures from the games. The boycott was described as a “self-directed political farce” by China’s UN mission, while the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. claimed in a tweet that “no one would care if these people arrive or not.”

According to Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the boycott “seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs opposite to the Olympic motto “more unified.”

Zhao warned during a press conference that the diplomatic boycott will result in “resolute countermeasures” against the United States. While he did not elaborate on what these countermeasures involve, they could have an impact on the future of the climate change accord that the two countries pledged to strengthen. According to Washington Newsday, the threat of the newly-minted deal dates back to January 28, 2021, with Zhao stating that his country is willing to collaborate with the US on such issues for a fee.

“No one should think they can expect China to understand and support them in bilateral and global affairs when they shamelessly interfere in China’s domestic affairs and damage China’s interests,” Zhao added. This is a condensed version of the information.