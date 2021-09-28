China defends its two-year detention of American siblings as an effort to “find out the truth.”

According to the Associated Press, two American siblings have returned to the United States after being held in China for two years while Chinese officials investigated their parents.

According to the State Department, Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the United States on Saturday after consular employees in Shanghai accelerated their return.

According to the Associated Press, the siblings visited China in 2018 with their mother, Han Tong, to see a cousin, but were delayed from leaving by Chinese officials in order to push their father, Liu Changming, to return to China, where he is wanted on money laundering allegations.

“Chinese police prevented their escape from China in order to find out the truth,” Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday. “The handling of the cases is lawful and an independent court procedure,” she said, defending the exit bans as legally required for the probe.

There was no instant information regarding the investigation’s progress or the whereabouts of Liu Changming and Han Tong available during the investigation.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

In a statement, the State Department said it condemns the imposition of “coercive exit restrictions against people who are not charged with crimes” and that it will continue to “argue on behalf of all American citizens in [China] subject to arbitrary detention and coercive leave bans.”

Hua cited Chinese administration laws as justification for the exit ban, which state that foreigners can be barred from leaving if they are “sentenced to criminal punishments whose execution has not been completed, or suspects or defendants in criminal cases, except those who are sentenced and transferred under relevant agreements between China and foreign countries.”

It was unclear if the Lius fulfilled any of those requirements.

During negotiations with Chinese officials in July, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the highest-ranking US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, brought up the matter of exit limits.

In an interview, Sherman said, “I also seized the opportunity to advocate for the release of U.S. and Canadian citizens who are subject to arbitrary detention or who are subject to exit prohibitions.”

She went on to say, “People aren’t negotiating chips.”