China defends its fossil-fuel emissions, claiming that Trump has slowed climate efforts.

According to the Associated Press, China’s top climate negotiator said Tuesday that his country had excellent reason to be the world’s largest fossil-fuel emitter.

Xie Zhenhua highlighted why China is so dependant on fossil fuels to reporters at the United Nations climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, and attacked outgoing President Donald Trump’s decision to remove the US from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

China has been conspicuously absent from the summit, with President Xi Jinping refusing to attend among other international leaders. Xie, on the other hand, spoke about China’s efforts to combat climate change.

According to the Associated Press, “China’s current position as the largest emitter is due to China’s specific development stage.” He said that the country would boost its carbon reductions later. China announced last year that it will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Xie explained, “We don’t just make promises.” “We follow through on our promises.” He also claimed that Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement harmed climate change initiatives. “We’ve already squandered five years, and now we must work even harder to catch up,” he remarked.

On China, climate negotiators are divided. Some praised Xi’s announcements on decreasing emissions last year, but the AP said that China’s objective of being carbon neutral a decade later than other countries has prompted worldwide calls to move more rapidly.

At this point in the meeting, China has not revealed any new climate initiatives.

China has been widely spoken about but hardly seen at the summit, despite being a significant climate polluter and the world’s second-largest economy.

Xie, who was a key figure in the negotiations that led to the Paris climate agreement, reiterated China’s long-held position that the United States and other wealthy countries, not China, should be the ones to move first to reduce climate-damaging emissions.

China is already “doing our best effort” to address climate change, according to Xie, who added that the country couldn’t begin reducing its reliance on coal-fired power plants much faster than it already was.

Despite China’s prominence as an economic superpower, its leaders say that the country remains a developing country due to issues such as its low per capita income.

As a result, it is under less pressure to reduce emissions than economies.