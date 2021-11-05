China criticizes a survey that shows journalists in Hong Kong want to leave.

China has questioned the statistics and veracity of a new poll on press freedom.

According to the Associated Press, a study conducted by the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) revealed that nearly half of its members expressed an interest in leaving Hong Kong. The desire to quit was mostly motivated by a reduction in press freedoms, according to members. Eighty-three of the 99 journalists polled believed the situation has “deteriorated.” In reaction to pro-democracy protests in 2019, Beijing passed a broad law. The law made it illegal to engage in subversion, secession, foreign cooperation, or terrorism, according to the administration, and it has since been used to arrest over 120 people.

The Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner’s Office, on the other hand, has reacted to the study, claiming that the FCC is made up of “black hands” meddling in local issues.

The office stated in a statement, “There is no such thing as absolute press freedom in the globe. It is standard international practice for countries to regulate and control the news media operating within their borders.” The law, according to critics, has rolled back previously guaranteed freedoms in the region, resulting in the incarceration of a number of pro-democracy activists.

“These findings plainly demonstrate that assurances that Hong Kong continues to enjoy press freedom, as guaranteed by the Basic Law, are insufficient,” said FCC President Keith Richburg. “More actions must be taken to restore journalist confidence and ensure that Hong Kong maintains its decades-long reputation as a friendly environment for international media,” says the report. The survey comes as Hong Kong authorities tighten down on political dissent.

Formerly known for its lively press freedoms, the former British colony has long served as the area headquarters for numerous English-language news organizations.

In the city, the national security statute has been utilized against journalists. After millions of dollars in assets were blocked and several top editors and executives were imprisoned, the pro-democracy publication Apple Daily was forced to close in June.

The New York Times has relocated some of its employees from Hong Kong to Seoul due to concerns about the city’s future as a center for journalism under the new security legislation.

