China could have over 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, according to the Pentagon.

According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon believes China is swiftly increasing its nuclear force beyond previous forecasts made last year.

Beijing’s development could be a bid to match or perhaps surpass the United States’ worldwide military might. According to the Pentagon, China might grow its nuclear missile count to 700 in six years, with 1,000 possible by 2030. As a result, China may be attempting to build a nuclear triad consisting of missiles launched from land, sea, and air.

“The PLA’s developing capabilities and conceptions continue to increase [China’s] ability to ‘fight and win wars’ against a’strong enemy,'” according to the Pentagon assessment, which is “likely a euphemism for the US.”

According to the research, the US is making little success in countering China’s expansion. The Biden administration is expected to stick to its plan to increase Australia’s military footprint, which includes providing the country with nuclear-powered submarines.

Additionally, the report does not collect any data or information beyond December 2020, excluding General Mark Milley’s concerns about Chinese hypersonic weapons.

“We are experiencing one of the world’s most significant transformations in global and geostrategic dominance,” Milley told the Aspen Security Forum.

The research did not specify how many weapons China had today, but the Pentagon estimated a year ago that it was in the “low 200s” and that it would more than double by the end of the decade.

By comparison, the United States has 3,750 nuclear weapons and no plans to add more. The number of people in the United States was around 10,000 in 2003. The Biden administration is doing a full review of its nuclear policy, but has not stated how China worries might impact it.

The research does not predict open conflict with China, but it does fit into an evolving US narrative of a People’s Liberation Army, as China’s military is known, intent on challenging the US in all realms of battle, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. In light of this, US defense officials have expressed growing concern about China’s intentions regarding Taiwan’s position.

