China conducts military drills near Taiwan and denounces the United States’ visit to the island as a “serious violation.”

According to the Associated Press, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun conducting maneuvers near Taiwan after a US congressional delegation visited the island.

The maneuvers took conducted near the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China by 110 miles. China has claimed Taiwan as its territory for decades, despite the fact that the two countries split in 1949 during the Chinese Civil War.

Despite the fact that the United States has kept its connections with Taiwan informal, the friendship remains strong. The delegation landed in Taipei on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, though no additional information were immediately available.

According to the Associated Press, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the visit as a “severe infringement” of China’s pledge not to have formal relations with Taiwan.

“All hazardous and confrontational acts against China’s reunification are doomed to fail, like an ant trying to collapse a gigantic tree,” Wang remarked.

The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA led the drills. The Chinese Defense Ministry described the drills as a “necessary step to preserve national sovereignty” in a statement released on Tuesday. The drills are being held as a “combined war preparedness patrol” in response to “seriously erroneous comments and actions of relevant nations regarding the issue of Taiwan,” according to the ministry. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“No one should underestimate the resolute determination of the People’s Liberation Army to preserve the Chinese people’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a Chinese Defense Ministry statement from an anonymous spokeswoman said.

Relations between China and Taiwan have deteriorated under President Tsai Ing-wen, who favors independence.

China despatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations over China’s National Day weekend in early October, leading Taiwan to scramble planes and activate its air defense missile systems. According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, such measures are aimed at weakening the island’s defenses and lowering morale.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said congressional travels to Taiwan are “pretty routine” and “in keeping with US duties under the Taiwan Relations Act,” which requires the US government to ensure Taiwan’s ability to defend itself and treat threats to the island as “grave concerns.”

The delegation landed in Taipei on a C-40 Clipper plane on Tuesday evening and will depart shortly. This is a condensed version of the information.