China claims that the World Health Organization should investigate COVID’s origins by going to US laboratories.

According to the Associated Press, China suggested the World Health Organization (WHO) should “go to the US labs” to probe the genesis of the coronavirus ahead of a forthcoming US intelligence report on its origins.

President Joe Biden authorized a 90-day investigation into “two likely theories” for the virus’s origins in May. One possibility is that at the end of 2019, a lab leak occurred in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first discovered. The virus may have migrated from animals to people, according to another idea.

Despite the fact that a joint WHO-China report released earlier this year stated that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely” and that the animal-to-human theory was the most likely, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated in late March that “all hypotheses are on the table and warrant complete and further studies.”

According to the Associated Press, “If Dr. Tedros believes we should not rule out the notion of a lab leak, well, he knows where to go,” said Fu Cong, a Foreign Ministry director general. “He needs to see the American laboratories.”

The WHO should pay a visit to the military lab at Fort Detrick in Maryland, according to Fu. China has retorted to the lab leak idea by claiming that the virus may have originated there.

On Wednesday, Fu accused the United States of politicizing the situation by attempting to pin the blame on China. “Scapegoating China cannot whitewash the United States,” he said at a briefing for foreign journalists.

“If they want to condemn China without evidence, they better be ready to accept China’s retaliation,” he warned.

China, the United States, and the World Health Organization are embroiled in a dispute over whether the virus may have slipped from a lab in Wuhan.

China would like the probe to move on to other avenues. According to the findings, the virus most likely spread from bats to another species, which subsequently infected humans.

However, the results aren’t definitive. In July, Ghebreyesus stated that there had been a “premature push” to dismiss the lab leak idea.

Biden received the report and a secret briefing on Tuesday, according to Psaki, and an unclassified summary is being prepared “immediately” for the public. This is a condensed version of the information.