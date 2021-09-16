China claims that Joe Biden’s AUKUS nuclear submarine treaty is escalating the arms race.

On Thursday, China reacted angrily to the launch of a new trilateral security alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, claiming that the new pact, dubbed AUKUS, was aimed squarely at Beijing and its rising military capabilities.

On Wednesday, the presidents of the three democracies gathered via video link to launch the first AUKUS initiative: spending the next 18 months developing plans to assist Australia in delivering its first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines armed with conventional weapons.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who unveiled the new trilateral security alliance, said the navy boats would be built in Adelaide and that the country had no plans to acquire nuclear weapons or a civil nuclear capability.

President Joe Biden said the three countries had taken the “historic step” of formalizing their alliance in recognition of “the imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term.” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the project “one of the most complex and technically demanding projects in the world,” while President Boris Johnson called it “one of the most complex and technically demanding projects in the world.”

Despite the fact that the AUKUS leaders did not name China in their statements, the regional consequences of the new defense alliance appeared to be felt all over the Pacific.

The decision of the three governments to cooperate on Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine program “undermines regional peace and stability and increases the arms race,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a routine press conference on Thursday.

Exporting “very sensitive” nuclear submarine technology, Zhao said, is “quite irresponsible activity.”

By forming exclusionary blocs, any regional structure “should not target or undermine the interests of third parties,” he stressed. “Or risk shooting oneself in the foot,” Zhao warned, “the relevant countries should reject their Cold War mentality and restrictive geopolitical ideas.”

Senior Biden officials said the new relationship was “not intended or about any one country” during a pre-announcement press conference.

According to a transcript given by the White House, they emphasized the “unique” and “one-of-a-kind” nature of the choice to share critical propulsion technology with Australia, a “time-tested” American friend.

The founding of AUKUS, according to administration officials, was a pivotal step “that connects strongly Australia to the United States and Great Britain for centuries.”

They explained that the new trilateral alignment was about "collaborating on joint capabilities and promoting deeper interoperability" between the three countries.