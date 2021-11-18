China believes its ‘time has come’ to reclaim power, according to Singapore’s Prime Minister.

The United States and China will find it difficult to cohabit in a world where their rivalry is defined by morals, Singapore’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at this year’s Bloomberg New Economy Forum, said Monday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was a “essential beginning” as Washington and Beijing work to resolve their “many and deep” differences.

Singapore’s longtime leader warned that there would be no rapid resolution to the difficult US-China relationship, which is still riven by fundamentally opposing worldviews. “They’re not going to be addressed or reconciled in one conversation or one arrangement,” said Lee, whose country has found common ground with both the region’s formidable military backbone and its most powerful rising power.

According to Lee, the two countries are now dealing with seemingly conflicting impressions of one another. While Americans have come to see China as both a “challenger” and a “severe problem,” Beijing believes “China’s moment has arrived” to assert itself in the globe, he said.

The prime minister sympathized with China’s viewpoint, but added that as a major participant, China’s challenge would be to “[allow]space for many smaller countries.”

“The East appears to be rising while the West appears to be declining. That America, in particular, is a diminishing power. I believe that is incorrect “Lee was referring to Mao Zedong’s popular international relations theory, which was proposed by none other than Xi himself.

“I understand why they think that way. That is how other people think at times. But, in the long run, you have to believe that America will rebound from whatever it is currently doing to itself “Lee remarked.

Despite Biden’s assertion that the United States seeks “straightforward rivalry” with China, Singapore’s leader feels that the “moral component” of US-China relations will make coexistence difficult. “You are not democracy; I am not human rights; I am not democracy. When you define matters like this, coexistence becomes really difficult “Added he.

Lee made the remarks in the context of the United States' most recent realignment to the Indo-Pacific, which is centered on security.