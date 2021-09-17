China avoids the Mark Milley controversy, warning that a conflict would be harmful to both countries.

A Chinese government official claimed he didn’t know the details of top US general Mark Milley’s “secret” phone calls to Beijing, but cautioned that a conflict would be bad for both countries.

According to a new book set for release in September, Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, went behind former President Donald Trump’s back twice to make phone calls to his opposite number in Beijing, the People’s Liberation Army’s Gen. Li Zuocheng.

Milley’s conversations, according to the Washington Post, were made to reassure China’s military chiefs that the US was not poised to launch an attack, despite Trump’s strong stance in the latter months of his presidency.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated on Thursday that he was unaware of the “particular scenario” when asked about the backchannel chats.

“What I can tell you is that, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s two largest economies, China and the US stand to benefit from collaboration and lose from confrontation.”

Since the Trump administration, Washington and Beijing have been embroiled in a major geopolitical rivalry, with senior Chinese officials describing bilateral relations as being at their lowest point since formal diplomatic ties were established in 1979.

But, until last week’s reporting—based on the contents of Peril, a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa—it was never obvious whether either party had viewed an actual armed conflict, launched purposefully or by mistake, as a plausible option.

Milley made the choice to use established military-to-military channels of contact after learning of China’s concerns that Trump would launch an attack, according to the authors. It’s unclear what intelligence Beijing used to make this determination.

Li was called by America’s most senior uniformed leader on October 30, 2020, shortly before the presidential election, and again on January 8, just two days after pro-Trump demonstrators stormed Capitol Hill to protest Joe Biden’s victory.

Milley reportedly told Li on both occasions that the US would not make any military mistakes during the crisis. According to the book, Obama reportedly promised to give China advance notification of any actual military strike, something Republicans have questioned. This is a condensed version of the information.