China and Russia have asked the United Nations to lift sanctions so that North Korea can import bolts, utensils, and vacuum cleaners.

According to the Associated Press, which acquired a draft resolution sent to Security Council members, China and Russia are pushing the UN to lift crucial sanctions against North Korea.

The restrictions should be relaxed “with the goal of strengthening the livelihood of North Korea’s civilian population,” according to the resolution. It also favors the resumption of diplomatic talks between North Korea and the United States. The sanctions have been in effect since 2006 and have gradually become more severe over time.

The draft resolution builds on a resolution offered by China and Russia in 2019, but due to Western opposition, it was never fully introduced for a vote. According to diplomats who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, this one could face a similar fate.

According to the Associated Press, the new resolution asks U.N. member countries to supply “goods, resources, technology, and financial services required by North Korea to combat COVID-19, enhance livelihoods, and grow the economy.”

Exemptions from fines are also sought for air conditioners, bolts, iron, cooking utensils, agricultural equipment, vacuum cleaners, radiators, and fire extinguishers, according to the resolution.

China and Russia are also encouraging the UN Security Council to lift sanctions that include a ban on seafood and textile exports, a limit on refined petroleum product imports, and a ban on North Korean individuals working abroad and sending their profits home.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley asserted in 2018 that sanctions had cut off all North Korean exports and 90% of its commerce, as well as disbanding the pool of workers sent abroad to earn hard currency.

North Korea has failed to comply with UN restrictions on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to the US Mission to the UN. The Biden administration “remains committed to the sanctions regime” and urges all member states to abide by it.

North Korea conducted its fifth set of weapons tests in recent weeks on October 19, firing a newly built ballistic missile from a submarine, all of which violated UN sanctions. It was the North’s first underwater test since October 2019 and the most high-profile since President Joe Biden took office in January.

