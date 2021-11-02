China advises the United States to be transparent and accept’responsibility’ for an accident in the South China Sea.

China is demanding that the United States accept responsibility for a recent disaster in the South China Sea.

According to the Associated Press, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin discussed the event during a daily briefing on Tuesday. He demanded complete details regarding the event, which entailed the nuclear-powered submarine USS Connecticut colliding with an underwater mountain.

During the briefing, he said, “We once again encourage the United States to provide a thorough account of the accident.”

Wenbin goes on to say that the US has failed to provide “a clear explanation” of the submarine’s mission in the area. According to the spokesman, this reveals a “lack of transparency and responsibility” on the part of the US in relation to the incident. He went on to explain that the country was unable to offer “the precise location of the accident, whether it occurred in another country’s exclusive economic zone or even territorial waters, whether it resulted in a nuclear leak or caused damage to the marine environment.” China has complete control over international trade in the South China Sea.

The nuclear reactor and propulsion system of the USS Connecticut were not damaged in the incident, according to the US Navy. The submarine was hit on the 2nd of October. The military branch, on the other hand, did not report the occurrence until five days later.

The USS Connecticut is now undergoing damage assessment in Guam. Wenbin’s comments have elicited no response from the Navy.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Navy has yet to properly explain how or why the submarine collided with the seamount, or to reveal the extent of the submarine’s damage.

China claims sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea, which sees trillions of dollars in annual international trade pass through. Six nations claim islands, atolls, and exclusive economic zones in the sea, while the United States insists on freedom of navigation, which it enforces with regular military flights, naval patrols, and training missions throughout the region.

The crew suffered a modest number of moderate and minor injuries as a result of the incident. Damage to the submarine’s forward part included its ballast tanks, according to USNI News, which was the first to report that the submarine had struck a seamount.

