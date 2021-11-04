China advises citizens to stock up on supplies, causing panic buying and war fears.

According to the Associated Press, China has advised citizens to buy and preserve supplies in case of an emergency, stoking speculation and hoarding.

The Commerce Ministry, according to local Chinese media, issued a notification on November 1 advising individuals to stock up on vegetables, rice, noodles, cooking oil, and other needs. Although the administration moved rapidly to assuage anxieties, speculations of a possible escalation with Taiwan began to surface online.

Tensions between the two countries are at an all-time high. According to the Associated Press, China has been sending more jets near Taiwan as the United States begins to sell armaments to the island republic. Analysts and Chinese civilians, on the other hand, do not believe that any country will go to war.

Despite this apprehension, rumors of a possible escalation spread over social media, prompting many to begin mass purchasing and stockpiling supplies. Customers are also being asked to purchase a moderate amount of items, according to messages posted on store displays. These advertisements also warn consumers not to believe unsubstantiated rumors spread on the internet.

“I do not believe the country intends to convey a signal to the public at this time through a warning from the Commerce Ministry telling people to ‘hurry up and prepare for war,'” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese publication The Global Times, stated in a statement.

The Economic Daily, a government-owned publication, emphasized that the advise was intended to prepare citizens for another possible COVID-19 lockdown.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Taiwan is a self-governing island with a population of 24 million. China considers it to be a renegade province that should be brought under its control.

The official position of China’s long-ruling Communist Party is that Taiwan should be brought under Chinese authority by peaceful methods.

“I don’t feel panicked, but I believe we should be more aware of this than we have been in the past,” Hu Chunmei, who was out for a neighborhood walk, said.

China’s state media has extensively covered the escalating tensions with Taiwan, including the frequently harsh remarks exchanged between China and the United States and Taiwan on one side and the United States and Taiwan on the other.

“It’s reasonable to have sparked some imagination,” Shi Shusi, a social critic, remarked. “We should trust the government’s explanations, but the underlying worry merits further consideration.” He claims that populist ideas in favor of war do not. This is a condensed version of the information.