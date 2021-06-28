China admits that fuel rods at a nuclear power facility have split, but there has been no radioactive spill.

Five fuel rods in a reactor at a Chinese nuclear power plant near Hong Kong were cracked, but no radioactivity leaked, the authorities said on Wednesday, in the first confirmation of the incident that raised concerns about the facility’s safety.

Radiation soared within the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant’s No. 1 reactor in Guangdong province, but was controlled by barriers that worked as expected, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment’s social media account.

After its French co-owner reported increasing “noble gases” in the reactor on Monday, the Hong Kong government said it was keeping an eye on the plant and asked officials in Guangdong for more information. Fuel rods may have broken and released hazardous gas produced during nuclear fission, according to experts.

Fission produces noble gases like xenon and krypton, as well as particles of caesium, strontium, and other radioactive elements.

According to the ministry statement, “there is no risk of radioactive leaking into the environment.” Radiation in the reactor coolant increased, but remained within the “allowable limit,” according to the report.

According to the ministry, the protective envelope on around five of the reactor’s 60,000 fuel rods has been damaged. It said that such damage was unavoidable as a result of manufacturing and other issues, and that it was substantially below the level that the facility was built to handle.

The ministry stated that authorities will oversee efforts to control radiation levels inside the reactor, but provided no other information.

China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group and Electricite de France jointly own the Taishan plant, which began commercial operation in December 2018. A second reactor began operating in September 2019.

They are the first of a new type of reactor called European Pressurized Reactors, which were designed by Framatome, a company owned by Electricite de France. Two more are being built in Finland and France.

The ministry denied a report by CNN that regulators increased the level of radiation allowed outside the power plant to avoid shutting it down. The ministry said regulators reviewed a report about higher radiation levels in the reactor.

China is one of the biggest users of nuclear power and is building more reactors at. (This is a short article)