China accuses the United States of ‘provocation’ that is causing ‘difficulties’ for both militaries.

According to the Associated Press, China blamed the US for the “considerable difficulties and challenges” between the two military. Defense officials from both nations had video conferences in the hopes of repairing relations.

According to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian, the United States is to blame for China’s “constant provocation and containment,” which has resulted in “great problems and obstacles.”

The countries “exchanged in-depth perspectives on relations between the two countries and the two military, as well as matters of shared concern,” according to Wu.

Lt. Col. Martin Meiners, a spokesman for the Department of Defense, said the two sides had a “frank, in-depth, and open discussion on a number of issues.”

The meeting, according to Meiners, was “an important component of the Biden-Harris administration’s continuous effort to appropriately manage rivalry between the United States and the People’s Republic of China by maintaining open lines of communication with the People’s Republic of China.”

“Both parties reinforced agreed to keep communication channels open,” Meiners said, as relations between the US and China remain strained by deep mistrust over technology, military activity, human rights, and commerce. The US side also reaffirmed our commitment to uphold common ideals with our Indo-Pacific allies and partners.”

The calls were led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase and Deputy Director of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation Major General Huang Xueping on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wu stated during a monthly briefing that China’s sovereignty, dignity, and core interests had not been violated. “In terms of the relationship between the two armed forces, we value communication, cooperation, and the ability to confront disagreements while opposing coercion.”

The Navy sending ships close to islands it controls in what Washington terms freedom of navigation operations, as well as US assistance for Taiwan, have enraged China.

President Joe Biden has maintained a harsh stance on China while also attempting to improve communication with Beijing. Huang and Chase’s meeting is said to be the first direct high-level engagement between defense officials during the Biden administration.

The talks come as it was revealed that Army General Mark Milley, the top US military leader, called his Chinese counterpart on October 30 and January 8 to comfort him in the final days of the crisis. This is a condensed version of the information.