Children’s Winter Wonderland events including Christmas crafts and films will be held at a Liverpool café.

Over the Christmas season, a cafe in Liverpool is offering a series of festive events for kids.

The Coffee Vault in Garston is asking youngsters to participate in its Winter Wonderland events, which feature Christmas crafts, films, and food, throughout December.

The festivities begin in the cafe’s Festive Kid’s Room, where kids will learn how to build a snow globe, a Christmas tree decoration, and a delicious festive cookie.

In December, the Kid’s Cinema Room in Liverpool will host Santa’s Stories and Christmas flicks. Children will then enjoy a delicious supper while watching a holiday film.

Not only that, but the kids will receive a personalized letter from Santa as well as unlimited photo opportunities with The Coffee Vault’s Winter Wonderland background.

Winter Wonderland events will be held in the cafe on select dates between December 4 and 24.

Tickets are £15 per person, and parents and guardians are free. Only eight children per day are allowed to participate, so email [email protected], call 0151 427 3478, or message them on Instagram or Facebook to reserve your spot.

78 St Mary’s Rd, Garston, Liverpool, L19 2JG is the location of the Coffee Vault.