Children’s weight has risen as a result of the pandemic, with about 22% being classified as obese.

According to a new report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adolescents and teenagers in the United States experienced a “alarming” surge in obesity during the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the survey, 22% of children and teenagers were obese in August of last year, up from 19% the previous year.

According to one of the study’s authors, Dr. Alyson Goodman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the data show a “significant and concerning increase in weight gain for children.” Children who were at a healthy weight before the epidemic gained 3.4 pounds each year on average, but this increased to 5.4 pounds during the pandemic, according to the study.

According to the Associated Press, children and teens who were already obese observed an increase in average weight gain during the pandemic. Those who were already moderately obese were expected to gain 6.5 pounds per year before the epidemic, increasing to 12 pounds once the pandemic started.

When the epidemic began, the yearly predicted weight gain for severely obese children increased from 8.8 pounds to 14.6 pounds, according to the Associated Press.

The pandemic looks to be exacerbating the country’s long-running obesity crisis, and obesity can put people at risk for more severe illness following coronavirus infection.

The CDC report, which was released on Thursday, is the most comprehensive yet on obesity patterns during the pandemic.

Obesity rates climbed the most in children aged 6 to 11, who are more reliant on their parents and may have been more affected when schools stopped offering in-person sessions, according to the researchers.

The study was based on a survey of more than 432,000 children and teenagers, ages 2 to 19, who were weighed and measured at least twice before the epidemic and at least once during the pandemic.

There are some limitations: According to the researchers, it only included children who received care prior to and throughout the pandemic. It also didn’t look at how obesity rates differed by racial and ethnic groupings.

The CDC said earlier this week that the number of states with at least 35 percent obese population climbed by last year. This is a condensed version of the information.