Children’s Hospital of Missouri is at capacity, and other ICUs are reporting children with COVID.

On Monday, the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City reached capacity, and other facilities in Missouri are reporting children in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

Dr. Barbara Pahud, the children’s hospital’s director of infectious disease research, recommended parents to take precautions as the school year begins, including immunizations for children aged 12 and up.

“We are going to have problems if we open schools without social separation, immunization, or masks. During a Monday meeting, Pahud said, “We are going to see youngsters land in the hospital, and that is the last thing we want to do.”

According to the Associated Press, the St. Louis Metropolitan Epidemic Task Force reported 31 individuals aged 18 or younger have been hospitalized as a result of the virus, the most since the pandemic began, with ten youngsters in intensive care units.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the summer COVID-19 outbreak, children are making up a rising number of patients in Missouri hospitals, and some doctors are concerned that the return to school would result in additional illnesses.

A fresh wave of the COVID-19 outbreak began in June and is still going strong thanks to the fast-spreading Delta strain and poor vaccination rates across Missouri. This time, though, there is one difference: children are more likely to become ill.

Only a few southwestern Missouri districts require masks, so hospital leaders in Springfield are concerned about the consequences of thousands of unmasked youngsters gathering in classrooms. Leaders of Missouri’s third-largest city’s two hospitals are preparing for the worst.

Dr. Kayce Morton, a pediatrician at CoxHealth, said, “My fear is that we will see an uptick in cases in the next one to two weeks, and we are preparing as a hospital institution at Mercy and CoxHealth for that surge.”

In terms of vaccines, Missouri continues to trail far behind the national average. According to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whereas 52.6 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated, only 45.3 percent of Missourians are.

The Missouri Foundation for Health, in collaboration with pediatricians from across the state, recently launched an educational campaign aimed at increasing adult vaccinations in order to protect children from COVID-19. The idea is straightforward: fewer sick adults equals fewer chances. This is a condensed version of the information.