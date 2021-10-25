Children were sexually molested as a result of a cruel mother’s severe negligence.

Two of five children were sexually molested as a result of a harsh mother’s horrible negligence, according to a judge.

The mother, who cannot be identified for fear of identifying her children, failed her children in practically every way imaginable.

They grew raised in a chaotic and filthy environment, without appropriate food and clothing, basic hygiene, medical treatment, toys, or love, according to the court.

When the drug-dealing mother was caught, Brandon Mullin, who The Washington Newsday can identify, sexually molested two of her children.

Mullin, who was 19 at the time and was still a juvenile, allegedly raped one youngster and abused another, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“This is a stunning and sad case,” Judge Garrett Byrne stated. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an instance of child neglect that was more serious.” The mother admitted to five counts of child neglect “from birth to the date of their removal by social services” for each child.

She had previously denied any involvement, which meant that three of her children had to testify by video before a possible trial.

Mullin, of Kensington Road in Kensington, was accused of sexually abusing three of the youngsters, but he disputed the allegations.

After a trial, he was found guilty of the accusations against two of the children.

The mother pled negligence on the grounds that she was unaware of and uninvolved in the sexual abuse, which the Crown accepted.

Judge Byrne, on the other hand, stated that while the mother did not “participate” in the abuse, her neglect “led” to it.

“You were rarely present, preferring instead to prioritize your personal needs over those of the children,” he informed her as she sobbed.

Mullin “was granted the chance of sexually abusing them” as a result of her neglect, he added.

“If your basis of plea is that you had no responsibility for that, then I reject it,” the court remarked.

"You refused to take their complaints seriously when your children brought it to your attention that they were being abused," he continued. "You didn't believe them," says the narrator. Prosecutor David Polglase said organizations and specialists had sought to help the mother.