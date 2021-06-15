Children were inside the house when the gunman opened fire in an indiscriminate attack.

Children were inside a home in Huyton Friday night when a shooter opened fire, according to police.

It was one of two shootings that occurred within hours of one other in the neighborhood. At around 7.19 p.m. yesterday, shots were fired at a residence on Reeds Road, and at around 2.30 a.m. today, shots were fired at a residence on Woolfall Crescent.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected, according to authorities.

Adults were present in the house on Woolfall Crescent at the time of the shooting, according to the spokeswoman. No one was wounded in either instance, and investigators are trying to figure out what kind of weapon was used.

In the region, police have now implemented a Section 60 order, which provides officers greater authority to stop and search those suspected of being involved in crime and disruption.

“We are introducing a section 60 in response to two recent incidents in the Huyton area, and this is one of a number of measures we are taking to disrupt those who would consider bringing weapons onto our streets,” said Chief Inspector Simon Owen.

“We are still looking into both incidents, and we are determined to figure out exactly what happened and hold everyone accountable. In Merseyside, anyone who is willing to put other people’s lives in danger by carrying and shooting a firearm in the heart of our communities is not welcome.

“This Section 60 order was enacted to give us more authority to detain people in order to prevent further violence, and we appreciate any information local residents can provide about where weapons are being stored, carried, or used. Rest confident that anything you tell us will be implemented.

“We patrol Huyton and the surrounding areas on a regular basis, and I hope the residents will appreciate seeing our officers out in force tomorrow, both in uniform and in plain clothes.

"They will not bother people going about their daily lives, and if you see us on the street, please come over and say hello, and feel free to share any information you have.