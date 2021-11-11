Children Trapped in a 16-Inch Storm Water Pipe are rescued by firefighters.

Two youngsters were rescued by Virginia firemen after becoming stuck in a 16-inch storm water pipe.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue (LCFR) crews were called to reports of youngsters stuck in a storm water pipe.

Leesburg firefighters then rushed to the 42000 block of Victory Lane, where they discovered the two toddlers.

“The first arriving staff found two teens stuck in a 16-inch storm water pipe,” a fire department official wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Despite the fact that the imprisoned patients were out of sight of first responders, it was immediately ascertained that they were both conscious and attentive but unable to leave the pipe.”

Following the discovery of the minors, specialized resources to support confined-space rescues were requested, and additional units from Kincora, Fairfax County, and Dulles were dispatched to help in the rescue of the trapped teenagers.

“Firefighters originally attempted to verbally instruct and support the patients in extracting themselves but were unsuccessful,” the LCFR post continued on Facebook.

“After losing verbal contact with the trapped teens, LCFR officers deployed a single rescuer with back-up rescuers to make contact with the two patients and physically remove them.”

The two youngsters were rescued around 3:20 p.m. and 3:25 p.m., according to an LCFR representative, and both were examined at the site by advanced life support specialists.

After that, both youngsters were sent to a local emergency room for additional evaluation.

The LCFR has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

"Our four," he previously told The Washington Newsday.