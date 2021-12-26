Children returning to school in the new year should follow Covid’s guidelines.

According to current covid plans, schools will resume in-person instruction in January.

The government says that its first objective is “to provide face-to-face, high-quality education to all kids,” because “staying out of school has severe negative consequences for educational attainment, life possibilities, mental and physical health.”

The government is under pressure on two fronts to keep schools running and people safe as case counts hit new highs, with 122,186 cases recorded on Friday.

Some Conservative MPs are warning of impending school closures, while Harlow MP Robert Halfon has asked for a “network of supply teachers” to be assembled, ready to fill the holes left by instructors who are dismissed.

“The four horsemen of the education apocalypse have been racing at us,” claimed the chair of the Education Select Committee.