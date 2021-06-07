Children join William and Kate to demonstrate their gardening and tennis talents.

At ceremonies honoring the value of parks and sport, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge demonstrated their green-fingered aptitude and tennis talent.

During a visit to Edinburgh’s 125-year-old Starbank Park, William and Kate assisted nursery school children in scattering plant seeds that will attract butterflies and bees.

They also met teenagers who were working on their bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and joined them in planting sunflowers and an apple tree.

After changing into more athletic attire, the duchess joined children in a youth tennis practice hosted by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which Kate is a patron of.

The seeds were dropped on a nature pathway in the park by Edzell Nursery students, who were learning about famous fairy tales such as Hans Christian Andersen’s The Princess and the Pea.

“You’re excellent gardeners,” William said as the kids demonstrated how to sow the seeds, adding, “We’re going to get a lot of plants.” It’ll grow into a gigantic forest.”

The duchess is promoting his interest in gardening, according to the duke, so he can share the Prince of Wales’ passion for flora.

He said Kate was gifting him a horticulture book by BBC gardener Monty Don on a visit to view community projects in Rhyl, north Wales: “My wife does all the gardening.” I like it a lot, but I’m not sure what I’m doing.”

In Edinburgh, Steve and Kate spoke with volunteers who have helped restore the park from a run-down and abandoned site into a much-loved quiet spot used by many in the neighborhood over the last seven years.

As part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, they got down on their knees to assist three Trinity Academy students – Ava McKie, 15, Cara Burnett, 14, and Holly Blair, 14 – in planting sunflowers.

In the name of his late grandfather, William, who also planted an apple tree, was pleased to lend a hand, assuring the teenagers, “You’ve got free labor, free aid.”

