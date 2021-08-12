Children in these 14 states are now required to wear masks in school.

As children and parents prepare for the start of the school year, an increasing number of states are reinstituting mask laws in schools.

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced guidelines for K-12 schools, advising students to wear masks indoors. With Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration on Thursday, more than a dozen states have made masks a mandatory in schools.

Virginia

The Virginia state statute that mandates schools to adopt the CDC guidelines is enforced via the Public Health Emergency Order.

Northam stated, “This Public Health Order makes it plain that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply.” “I appreciate the General Assembly’s and Health Department’s efforts, and I am looking forward to a safe start to the school year.”

California

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) stated on the same day as the CDC’s recommendations that masks will be required in California public schools.

“There is no substitute for face-to-face learning, and today’s CDC guidance emphasizes it as a high priority, offering suggestions for how schools around the country can achieve it. Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer, remarked, “We’ll get there via sustained masking and robust testing capacity.”

Connecticut

According to an order from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, students must wear masks in school until at least September 30.

Delaware

Masks will be required in both public and private schools in Delaware beginning August 16. Governor John Carney said in a statement on Tuesday that getting kids back to in-person education this fall is his top priority. He also urged eligible residents to acquire the vaccine so that students who aren’t yet eligible can be protected.

“With this statewide approach, students, educators, and staff will be able to return to school safely and without disruption. Vaccination is still the most effective strategy to put an end to the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and extremely effective against infection and serious illness caused by COVID-19. Consider getting your vaccine if you haven’t already,” Carney advised. “That is how we will retain pupils in schools and continue to progress.”

Hawai’i

In their back-to-school guidelines, the Hawai’i State Department of Health includes a mask requirement.

“Using a mask correctly and consistently is essential. This is a condensed version of the information.