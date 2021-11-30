Children in a ‘inadequate’ Sefton care home are at serious risk.

After an inspection last month concluded that the safety, mental well-being, and requirements of children in its care were not being fulfilled sufficiently, Eastfield Group issued six improvement notices to Westlea House in Formby.

Inspectors found one instance in which a youngster with a critical medical condition was not given the medication he or she required.

Due to a failure in staff planning and processes, one kid was inappropriately deprived of their liberty, while another was exposed to “unknown substances” while at the home and was put at danger of exploitation.

Staff and management’s lack of curiosity, according to the report, left children unstimulated and spending “a lot of time in their rooms.”

In its last three inspections, the facility, which accommodates seven children with social, emotional, and mental health needs, was rated “excellent.”

However, inspectors found a number of management flaws, including a failure to follow rules, a lack of adequate training, improper record keeping, and issues with the way complaints were handled.

“Children’s records contain judgmental sentiments, and they are not accessible to them,” inspectors noted of some of the information held at the home.

“The management and the adults who care for the children are not always introspective about the hardships that the children face, which has resulted in a lack of empathy for some of the youngsters.”

“This contributes to children’s low self-esteem and lack of self-worth.”

According to the report, certain adjustments were made immediately following the October visit to make the home secure, and six notices of improvement were issued by Ofsted, with a December 12 deadline to resolve them.

A representative from Eastfield Group was approached for comment.