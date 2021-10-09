Children hurling bricks from a bridge ‘may endanger someone’s life.’

A woman has expressed concern that if a bridge is not “dealt with,” someone could be seriously injured or die.

Dawn Brown, who lives in Bidston Hill, Wirral, told The Washington Newsday about the issues with Vyner Road North and teenagers hurling stones, bricks, and rocks into oncoming vehicles from the bridge.

“It’s been going on for years,” the 57-year-old added.

“I live on the hill, so I drive down that road a lot, and in 2019, a huge boulder hit my car, causing £2,500 in damage,” a boy said after racing to help a woman outside a pub.

“It was terrifying, but it wasn’t the first time it had occurred.

“My neighbors frequently warn me that kids are throwing stones from the bridge again and that I should be cautious.”

The Washington Newsday reported in August of this year that yobs tossing debris from the bridge had caused a head-on collision.

On Tuesday, August 17, shortly before 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the location.

Patrols arrived and discovered three young people in the area.

Two fled on foot, and a 15-year-old was stopped and searched, but police said there was insufficient evidence to connect him to the incident.

“This kind of reckless behavior can have very catastrophic implications,” Merseyside Police Sergeant Kieran Cannell said at the time. “It is really fortunate nobody was wounded on this occasion.”

“We are aware of the inconvenience and disturbance caused by willful acts of criminal damage like this, and I would ask all parents and guardians of young people in Merseyside to be aware of where they are, who they are with, and what they are doing.”

“This form of criminality can have catastrophic consequences for both drivers and passengers, and we will not tolerate it.” Please contact us if you have any information on who is putting our communities at risk in this way so that we can take decisive action.” Dawn wants something done about the bridge, saying, “I would want to see taller railings so that the momentum is gone if something is hurled.”

“Or, failing that, suppose the entire bridge was enclosed in a cage.”

