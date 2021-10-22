Children held in a day care center’s basement remain “frightened” as the business owner is sentenced to six years in prison.

After surreptitiously detaining 26 children in her basement, a day care provider was convicted of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and the victims are still suffering two years later.

Carla Faith was sentenced to six years in jail on Thursday after victims’ parents spoke out about the continuous trauma Faith had caused them.

Kim Marshall, a parent, claimed that two years after the incident, both of her children are still attending counseling.

“In our house, we sleep with the lights on. My children are jittery. They are terrified of the outside world “Marshall remarked.

Faith was granted a day care license, but only for a maximum of six children, two of whom were under the age of two. Faith had 25 children, 12 of them were under the age of two, and two staff hidden behind a false wall in her home that went to the basement stairway.

Faith said police there was no basement and no children in the house when they came at the scene after complaints of her having more children in her day care than she was allowed. When the cops discovered the secret staircase, they heard crying and children’s music.

Faith’s lawyer, Josh Tolini, claimed Faith struggled to say “no” to parents who wanted to enroll their children in her day care, and that the issue escalated from there.

In the basement, there were two adult staffers supervising them, and one of them, Valerie Fresquez, took a plea deal and testified at Faith’s trial, according to KRDO-TV. Authorities claimed a parent picked up the 26th child who had been in the basement while police were visiting the day care.

According to an arrest affidavit, many of the youngsters had dirty or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty.

Parents of the children and relatives packed the courthouse for Faith’s sentence on Thursday, telling the judge that their children have suffered trauma since being at the day care, citing sleep and anxiety concerns, according to KOAA-TV.

Tolini said she made some “very terrible decisions regarding how to do this.”

According to KRDO-TV, accusations against Fresquez will be dropped provided she takes certain steps.

Christina Swauger, a day care worker, was convicted of the same offenses as Faith and is awaiting punishment.

