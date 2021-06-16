Children consume ‘exceptionally high’ amounts of ultra-processed food, according to a new study.

According to new research, British youngsters consume “exceptionally high” volumes of ultra-processed foods, increasing their risk of obesity.

The study looked at the health effects of eating ultra-processed foods (UPFs), which are foods and beverages that have been severely processed during their production, such as frozen pizzas, fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged bread, and some ready-to-eat meals.

Researchers discovered that UPFs account for a significant amount of children’s meals, accounting for more than 40% of gram consumption and more than 60% of calories on average.

According to the study, the larger the proportion of UPFs consumed by children, the greater the chance of them becoming overweight or obese.

To redress the balance, protect children’s health, and lower the proportion of harmful foods in their diet, we urgently require significant policy change.

It also implies that childhood eating habits persist into adulthood, potentially putting children on a lifelong path to obesity and a variety of detrimental physical and mental health consequences.

“Our findings demonstrate that an extraordinarily high proportion of their diet is made up of ultra-processed foods, with one in five youngsters getting 78 percent of their calories from ultra-processed foods,” said Professor Christopher Millett, NIHR professor of public health at Imperial College London.

“By allowing these meals to be cheap and readily available due to a lack of regulation, we are jeopardizing our children’s long-term health.

“To redress the balance, protect children’s health, and limit the proportion of unhealthy foods in their diet, we urgently need significant legislative change.”

Childhood is a vital period for forming dietary choices and eating habits that have long-term consequences for one’s health.

“Childhood is a vital time when food preferences and eating habits are formed with long-lasting impacts on health,” said Dr. Eszter Vamos, senior clinical lecturer in public health medicine at Imperial College London.

Food is mechanically or chemically altered in industrial food processing to change its consistency, flavor, color, shelf life, or other qualities.

Traditional, home-cooked meals usually lack this as well.

The work is the first to investigate the relationship between the two. (This is a brief piece.)