Children can take part in free lessons to learn how to be safe with dogs.

Dogs Trust Merseyside is now offering families the opportunity to take part in free seminars to teach their children how to be safe around their canine pets.

The goal of the interactive 90-minute workshops, which will include games, quizzes, and role play, is to teach children how to behave around dogs at home and outside, as well as how to be friendly to their four-legged friends.

They’ll also discover how canines connect with their human companions.

Angela Madigan, an Education and Community Officer at Dogs Trust Merseyside, told TeamDogs, “Dogs are amazing companions, but understanding them and knowing how to act around them is crucial for us to live peacefully alongside our canine pals.”

“The program will be extremely beneficial to youngsters and their parents in learning more about dogs. We want to make people feel at ease, whether they’re having fun at home with their own dog or meeting dogs they don’t know while they’re out and about.”

The sessions will be held at Dogs Trust Merseyside, Whiston Lane, Huyton L36 6HP on the 28th of July, 11th of August, 18th of August, 25th of August, and 1st of September for children aged 7-11.

Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to reserve a place on a workshop.

There will be no dogs present during the event.

The number of people allowed is limited to 20 and must be reserved in advance. To maximize the number of children who can participate, only one adult from each family should attend the session, and reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.