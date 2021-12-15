Children as young as 9 and 6 years old may have been targeted in the deadly shooting along with the man, according to police.

According to a Columbus, Ohio, police investigator, two small children who were tragically shot along with a man inside a car may have been the victims of “targeted assassination.”

When the shooters opened fire on the car in an apartment complex parking lot on December 7, authorities think the shooters knew 9-year-old Demitrius Wall’neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal were in the car with 22-year-old Charles Wade. Hundreds of bullets were fired by the shooters.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene around 6:45 p.m. According to the Dispatch, Columbus Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts remarked, “We have two young kids who have been slain.” “This is inexcusable…. The gun violence must end.” Wade was assumed to be the chosen victim at first. However, the case’s main homicide detective, Terry Kelley, told reporters on Tuesday that he now believes the two youngsters were also targeted.

Kelley said he wasn’t sure if the gunmen didn’t notice the kids in the car when they wanted to kill Wade or if they intended to kill them as well.

“What I can tell you is that I believe the shooters in this case were fully aware of the presence of those children in the car,” Kelley added. “I can’t tell for sure if they were the target of that shooting or not, but I believe they were aware they were in the car.” According to Kelley, footage recorded at the apartment complex before the incident showed a black Nissan Altima model from 2010 to 2012 with no license plate.

According to Kelley, police detectives believe the attack was preplanned and that the gunmen had scouted the area for surveillance cameras due to the lack of a license plate.

According to the Dispatch, Columbus has seen 186 homicides so far this year, a new single-year high.

Two armed suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire “without any apparent notice or provocation,” according to police, before being chased away by a third suspect.

Kelley pleaded with anyone with firsthand knowledge of who was present at the incident to come forward. "Our community would come forward and say that we would not allow this violence to happen to us," he added.