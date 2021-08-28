Children are wailing on the side of the road after their mother was forced to make a split-second decision.

A mother of two whose wailing children were comforted by a compassionate stranger wishes to express her gratitude to the person who helped her family.

Georgina Turner, 38, from North Wales, was out with her family at Cheshire Oaks, near Ellesmere Port, on Tuesday. They were driving home when she claims another vehicle drove her off the road at a roundabout.

When faced with the choice of hitting the automobile or the curb, she claims she made a “split second decision” to veer away from it, resulting in a flat tire in the middle of the road.

Georgina stood in the central reservation with her two children, Lewis, eight, and Zac, six, as she tried to contact her husband for assistance.

Her boys were plainly distressed by what had occurred when a stranger approached and volunteered to assist the family.

Georgina expressed her gratitude to the “beautiful” man in a Facebook post about the occurrence in the Pride in the Port Facebook page.

“I just wanted to try and find the kind man who assisted my two little boys and me at the Cheshire Oaks roundabout today,” she wrote. When a motorist cut me off, I hit the curb instead of the car (which drove away), and this lovely man saw I was stuck in the middle of the road with a flat tyre and two sobbing boys, he pulled over and offered assistance.

“Not only did he try to change my tyre, but he also took my six and eight-year-old boys to safety across the busy dual carriageway!

“If this is you, please accept my heartfelt gratitude for everything you did, and know that we are now safe and sound at home.

“It has given me hope that there are still some wonderful people out there.”

“I took my two boys bowling at Cheshire Oaks and had a little wander around some shops and was in the car travelling home when a black car cut me up on the roundabout,” Georgina told The Washington Newsday about the incident.

“Either hit or miss was a split decision.”

