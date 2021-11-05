Children are shot while waiting at a Burger King drive-thru in North Carolina.

On Thursday evening, two children were shot and injured while waiting in a vehicle for their dinner at a Burger King drive-thru in Durham, North Carolina.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at one of the fast-food chain’s stores in the 1600 block of US Route 70, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. When a bullet broke through a window and struck the two children, aged 2 and 11, they were in the back seat of the automobile.

According to authorities, the family fled the location right away to take the children to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple shots were fired at the same time the automobile containing the two youngsters was struck, witnesses told investigators. The injured family, according to officials, was not the intended target of the incident.

When he sees gun violence affecting families, Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead says, “I am simply ready to start saying enough is enough.”

“As you may be aware, Durham has seen extraordinary levels of gun violence,” Birkhead told WRAL News. “Once again, we have innocent bystanders caught up in the senseless firing that is taking on in Durham.” “All of these incidents are tragic,” he continued, “but it certainly hits home when you see young people—our children—continue to be caught up in these types of needless gunplay.”

There were no suspects in the area. Call Detective Gould of the Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200 if you have any information about the incident.

After shots were fired into a North Carolina home this weekend, a 6-year-old girl was wounded by a bullet while resting in a living room chair.

Shots were fired into a Sampson County home about 1 a.m. on Saturday, striking 6-year-old Bella Young. One of the bullets went through the girl’s arm and into her torso, according to her aunt, who spoke to WRAL News.

The 6-year-old was taken to the emergency department at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident is currently being investigated.

Young’s aunt said she doesn’t understand why somebody would target their home, but that the girl was expected to survive despite the fact that her arm will need to be replaced.

That is supported by statistics. This is a condensed version of the information.