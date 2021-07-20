Children are pushed into the water by yobs who ‘gatecrash’ an aqua park.

Gangs of thugs barged into a city center aqua park and shoved youngsters into the water in front of their parents, who were frightened.

Wild Shore, located next to the Albert Dock on Dukes Dock, is a family-friendly attraction that includes giant inflatable slides, trampolines, rafts, and barriers.

It can only be used by pre-booking at a fee of £18 per person, but gangs of yobs have broken the rules on two different occasions by jumping into the water to obtain access to the floating structure.

Merseyside Police confirmed the circumstances of the first incident, which occurred on Sunday, July 18. “At around 5.15pm on Sunday, July 18, we received a report that a group of juveniles were leaping into the water in Dukes Dock, Liverpool,” a spokesman said.

“A number of male and female juveniles were reported to be leaping on the inflatables at Wild Shore on Gower Street and acting aggressively towards security staff when challenged.

“The teenagers had already left the water and dispersed when the patrols arrived.

“Both incidents are still being investigated.”

On Monday, July 19, around the same time, little children were shoved into the water in another incident.

“A gentleman has been arrested and a dispersal zone has been put in place this evening (Monday, July 19) following anti-social activity at a water park in Liverpool city centre, which was opened for residents and visitors to enjoy this summer,” the force spokeswoman said.

“In the spring of this year, the Wild Shore water park reopened to the public, and tragically, what could have been a magnificent amenity for the public has been ruined by others looking to cause disturbance.

“A dispersal zone has been established, and patrols have been reinforced, to ensure that law-abiding members of the public can enjoy the waterpark and everything that the Liverpool waterfront has to offer.

“At around 5 p.m. today (Monday, July 19), officers were dispatched to Dukes Dock, Gower Street, in response to reports of a large group of males and females (believed to be primarily teens) threatening workers and parents at the Wild Shore water park and pushing young children in.”Summary ends.”