Children are in tears as robbers get into the house while the family is sleeping and kidnap the pet.

After a severely ill French Bull Dog was kidnapped while the family slept upstairs, the owners were left “heartbroken.”

Ivy the dog was kidnapped from her home in Netherton’s William Harvey Close in the early hours of Tuesday, August 31.

READ MORE: A father who died before Creamfields returns for one more time when his sons discover a letter in his tickets

Joanne was awoken by her children, who were searching for the 18-week-old puppy but were unable to locate her.

Joanne’s purse was also taken.

Ivy had been waiting for surgery to repair a hernia in her stomach, with Joanne’s sister Amy Connolly, 31, describing the dog’s condition as “serious.”

“Ivy is on a special diet and medication for nourishment as she is vomiting owing to the hernia,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“If she doesn’t have this surgery, she will die.”

“She is extremely ill, and her family and children are devastated that she has been taken away.”

Ivy is a petite girl for her age, with a curling tail that tucks in rather than sticking out like a stump.

Ivy has been with the family since she was eight weeks old, and she is believed to be adored by the children.

“If anyone knows who has her or if you have her, please do the decent thing and return her,” Amy urged.

“Even if you’ve read this and realized how sick she is, or that you won’t be able to reproduce or sell her, put her in the garden carefully and securely.

“The kids are terrified that she is in danger. “Please return her.”

The family has stated that anyone with information on Ivy’s whereabouts will be eligible for a “substantial cash prize.”

Anyone who has seen Ivy or knows anything about her should contact Amy at 07703635031.