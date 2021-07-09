Children are in grave risk from paedophiles, who have victims all throughout the UK.

After being convicted of 25 offenses, including sexual exploitation of children, a paedophile was labeled a “huge menace to children.”

Thomas Morton, 34, created a false Instagram account and used it to upload and share thousands of photos of young boys from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Morton pretended to be a schoolgirl on social media and engaged in sexual talks with young boys before forcing them to transmit filthy photographs and engage in sexual behaviors.

Officers from GMP’s Sexual Crime Unit executed a search warrant at Morton’s house on Tuesday, March 3 last year, following information that indecent photos had been transferred at an address related to Morton. They discovered 6032 images on his devices, including 623 in the most severe category A.

Morton had been in direct communication with victims through his social media identity, as well as other widely-shared photographs of minors that he had acquired from other like-minded persons.

One of the devices was a Samsung Galaxy phone that appeared to have been attempted to be snapped in half prior to the cops obtaining admission.

Investigators immediately realized the scope of Morton’s wrongdoing when a large amount of evidence showed him befriending minors online with the intent of grooming them for sexual satisfaction.

Morton was also found to have shared a huge number of pictures with others via the internet, according to detectives.

Police identified 14 victims, all of whom were between the ages of eight and fifteen at the time of the crimes, from throughout the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and have been working closely with local authorities to support the boys and their families.

Morton was eventually charged with 21 child sex offenses, and on Thursday, February 4, 2021, he guilty to each count, as well as three separate counts of creating indecent photos and violating his sexual harm prevention order, at Manchester Crown Court.

Morton, of Percy Street, Bury, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, July 9, but will be released after serving six years on probation. The summary comes to a close.