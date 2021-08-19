Children are being evacuated from a California school as a fire breaks out nearby, putting 16K homes at jeopardy.

Winds gusting to 30 mph exacerbated a grass fire in Lake County, California, on Wednesday, destroying dozens of mobile homes and wounding a homeowner before the blaze was put out.

Sheriff Brian Martin of Lake County issued an evacuation order for about 1,600 people, citing a “immediate threat to life and property.” As the field burnt across the street, children from a local elementary school were evacuated.

Wildfires are threatening at least 16,000 additional houses across a dozen Western states, according to fire officials. On at least two blocks, rows of homes were gutted, with television video showing firemen putting out the flames.

Hundreds of homes have been burned in Lake County, which has witnessed numerous wildfires over the last decade.

A tiny wildfire surged through a mobile home park, destroying dozens of homes, the latest in a series of devastating fires fueled by strong winds that have ravaged Northern California’s mountains and woods.

Through Thursday, red flag warnings for dangerously high winds and hot, dry weather were predicted in the drought-stricken region.

These circumstances have fueled a dozen uncontrolled wildfires, including the month-old Dixie Fire and the neighboring Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada, which have engulfed most of Greenville and Grizzly Flats.

Despite the pace and extent of the fires, no casualties have been reported.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.

Despite the speed and severity of the fires, which have at times created their own unpredictable winds from hot air swirling into smoke clouds, no casualties have been reported. Winds dispersed embers, hot ash, and chunks of wood into dry vegetation, allowing flames to leapfrog miles ahead of the front lines, according to Thom Porter, chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

He stated of the Dixie Fire, “This isn’t going to finish anytime soon.” “For a long time, everyone will be swallowing smoke.”

