Children are being affected by the Mississippi Delta Variant Surge: seven children are in hospitals, two of whom are on life support.

Because of an increase in Delta variant cases in Mississippi, seven children have been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, with two of them on life support.

The afflicted children have been admitted to intensive care, Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said in a tweet.

Dobbs also apologized for the initial distribution of inaccurate information about 12 youngsters in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 219 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

Ten people have died as a result of the illness, bringing the total number of people who have died in the state to 7,451. Since the pandemic began, the state has had 325,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dobbs told ABC affiliate WAPT-TV that the Delta variation was involved in “very much” all of the emergent COVID-19 infections across the state in the last three weeks.

The majority of the instances, according to Dobbs, are caused by those who have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Alan Jones, the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs, claimed the UMMC “had more pediatric admissions than we had early in the pandemic.”

Four COVID-19 children from the pediatric ward are now being treated at the UMMC. Two of the children are being kept alive by machines.

According to CBS affiliate WREG-TV, Jones stated that the state’s “poor immunization rate” is generating concerns about the rising COVID-19 infections.

According to CBS affiliate WJTV, the MSDH announced updated public health recommendations late last week as part of its efforts to perhaps avoid additional coronavirus cases in the state.

The following suggestions were made by the agency:

Meanwhile, Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi is under pressure to issue an executive order requiring students to wear masks in school.

According to NBC station WLBT, Reeves announced in a statement on Monday that the mandate will not be given this fall.

Bailey Martin, Reeves’ press secretary, claimed in an email to the outlet that the governor “has no intention of ordering children or personnel to wear masks” while on school grounds.

Reeves has been urged by school officials and parents to issue an order based on guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.