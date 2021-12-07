Children aged 5 to 14 account for the majority of COVID cases in Europe, with Delta remaining dominant, according to the WHO.

According to the World Health Organization, European children aged 5 to 14 now have the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the region, and infection rates from both the omicron and delta forms could rise.

COVID-19 was found to be two to three times more prevalent among youngsters in some places than in the general population, according to the World Health Organization’s Europe office. The omicron variety has added 432 confirmed cases to the region still fighting the delta variant, according to the organization.

Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Europe regional director, warned not just about the dangers of youngsters being ill, but also about the potential of the virus spreading to their loved ones during the holidays.

“As the school holidays approach, we must also recognize that children infect their parents and grandparents at home, with non-vaccinated adults having a tenfold increased chance of developing serious sickness, being hospitalized, or dying. The dangers to children’s health are not limited to them “Kluge remarked.

The novel omicron COVID-19 variation appears to be more highly transmissible than the delta version, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biden Administration’s senior medical advisor. According to Agence France-Presse, omicron is “obviously extremely transmissible,” but “almost certainly not more severe than delta.” Vaccine requirements, according to Kluge, should be used only as a “last resort,” because COVID-19 mortality are “substantially below prior peaks.” However, he claims that coronavirus cases and deaths in the 53-country region ranging from Africa to Central Asia have more than doubled in the last two months.

“We know that the COVID-19 vaccines are still effective in decreasing severe disease and fatalities from it,” he told reporters from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “How and whether the most recent COVID-19 variation of concern, omicron, will be more transmissible, or more or less severe, remains to be seen.” In light of the fast rise in cases among the region’s youth, Kluge advised countries to “guard children and schools.” Children have a lower risk of infection than more sensitive populations such as the elderly, health care workers, and those with weakened immune systems.

