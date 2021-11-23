Children account for a disproportionately large number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have taken on a new pattern, with children disproportionately becoming the most infected demographic in the country.

According to a report released on Monday by the American Pediatrics Association (APA) and the Children’s Hospital Association, there were at least 141,905 new cases among children in the week ending Nov. 18, accounting for over a quarter of all new cases in the previous week. This was 32% higher than two weeks prior, and it was the 15th week in a row that COVID cases among children exceeded 100,000, according to the APA.

The increase in infections comes as youngsters remain the country’s least immunized demographic. The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on May 10 for those aged 12 to 15, and on October 29 for those aged 5 to 11.

The Biden administration has bragged about how quickly children were vaccinated once the vaccines were available, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that immunization rates are still low.

As of Monday, 60.7 percent of individuals aged 12 to 17 had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while only 51.1 percent had received all three doses. Around 10.7% of children aged 5 to 11 have had one dose of vaccine, although fully vaccinated children make up only 0.5 percent of the total.

COVID-

In other places of the country, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast, 19 cases have been on the rise once more. The arrival of winter and the subsequent flu season, as well as the approaching holidays, has sparked fears that the number of cases would rise even more.