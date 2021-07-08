Childless Couple Kidnaps 1-Month-Old Baby After Toddler’s Aunt Poses As A Health Worker

A guy and his wife, both childless, reportedly kidnapped their one-month-old nephew when the infant’s aunt paid a visit to the family pretending as a health worker to “vaccinate” the child.

The infant was recovered within eight hours, and the accused, Subash Sharma and his wife Priyanka, were detained on Monday in a village in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to The Times Of India.

According to the story, the child’s aunt dressed up as a nurse and visited her in-laws’ house Monday afternoon while wearing a mask. She convinced the infant’s grandfather that she was there to vaccinate him and requested that he bring the infant to the car she arrived in.

Once the child was in the car, Priyanka requested that the man bring in a few items from his residence. “As soon as he went inside, the woman fled with the baby in the car,” the child’s father, Sanjay Sharma, was quoted as saying in the report.

The police located the car using CCTV footage and approached the driver to obtain additional information. The authorities subsequently discovered that the cab was booked by Subash, the child’s father’s brother.

The duo admitted to the crime after being apprehended, the newspaper stated.

Priyanka informed authorities during interrogation that she arranged the kidnapping with her husband because they were yearning for a child, News 18 reported.

“Within eight hours, a team recovered the boy and apprehended those responsible for his kidnapping. Our team employed telephone surveillance, physical surveillance, and a CCTV camera “Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh stated.

A newborn baby was apparently sold to a childless couple in Pakistan two months ago after the youngster was fraudulently pronounced dead by a midwife.

The cops located the baby 58 days after the midwife abducted it. She sold the infant for $2,000 to the couple. According to reports, the newborn’s parents were informed that the infant was stillborn. They became suspicious when the midwife made reasons for not showing them the child’s body. The midwife was detained and under interrogation acknowledged to the crime.