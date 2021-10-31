Childe of Hale, who stood nine feet tall and was “one of the tallest men in history,” is commemorated in several ways.

Liverpool is a city known for both its history and its strange myths and stories.

According to legend, one of history’s tallest men was born in the village of Hale.

John Middleton was 9ft 3in tall and had to sleep with his feet dangling out the windows of his cottage in Church End, Hale, near Speke, according to folklore.

Despite the fact that there is no formal proof of his status to back up what is written on his gravestone, his family nevertheless takes great pride in ‘The Childe.’

Nick Martin, of Halton Borough Council, confessed to BBC News in 2013 that the height had ‘gotten bigger over time.’

“In Victorian times, he was said to have been excavated and the bones measured, and that’s when they roughly calculated his height at 9ft 3in,” he added.

“So we’ve very much decided on it.”

Middleton lived from 1578 until 1623, and his landowner, Sheriff of Lancashire Gilbert Ireland, recruited him as a bodyguard due to his stature.

When King James I learned about this real-life giant, it is believed that he invited him to London and challenged his highness’ wrestler.

According to legend, he defeated him, breaking his opponent’s thumb in the process, and won £20 as a reward, which was a significant sum of money at the time.

Middleton was allegedly robbed or swindled out of his money by companions on his way home, with envy frequently cited as the motivation.

At 1623, he died destitute and was buried in Hale’s St Mary’s Church graveyard.

The following is his epitaph: “The body of John Middleton, the Childe of Hale, is buried here. I’m nine feet three inches tall. Born in 1578 and dyed in 1623.” How can you still feel John Middleton’s charm today? The little medieval cottage in the heart of the tiny village of Hale in Cheshire, which is supposed to have been been home to the legendary giant, is one of the region’s quirkiest holiday lets.

When you look inside this little for a huge Grade II listed cottage, it’s no surprise that John slept with his legs out the window.

