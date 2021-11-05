Child rape and animal pornographic photos were found on a retired Merseyside police officer.

A former Merseyside Police officer admitted to having photographs of child sex abuse on his computer.

Ronald Hardcastle served in the police force for decades until retiring in 2009, but he pled guilty today to a number of charges, including collecting photos that fall into the most serious category of child abuse.

Hardcastle spoke only to confirm his name and residence in a brief hearing before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning, and pleaded guilty to all of the charges when they were read out.

Later this year, the 65-year-old from Kirkby will be jailed. A woman in the public gallery backed him up.

His crimes took place earlier this year, between the middle of January and the middle of February.

There are 40 indecent photographs of youngsters and 231 shots of bestiality, including horses and dogs, among them.

On February 14 of this year, he also admitted to transmitting one indecent photograph of a minor.

Eighteen of the 40 photographs found in Hardcastle’s possession were classified as Category A, the most serious category of abuse, while 12 were classified as Category B and ten were classified as Category C.

Amie Poole, the prosecutor, requested that the matter be sent to a judge for sentence in December.

The court granted the request, and the case was transferred to Liverpool Crown Court.

Hardcastle was a police officer until retiring 12 years ago, according to Merseyside Police. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been a police officer since 1979.

Hardcastle, of Southney Close, was granted bail and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court in the coming weeks.