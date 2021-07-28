Child molester, father who slashes his children’s hands, and paedophile cocaine dealer are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

These are the faces of those arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A judge jailed a father who cut his teen over a passing remark made to his son.

A nasty child molester also left one victim “damaged” after subjecting her to horrible treatment, according to the courts.

Judges dealt with a cocaine dealer who had a gun named “Lucy” in his possession.

A racist beat his fiancée on the day she was discharged from the hospital, according to the court.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

After committing horrendous sex offenses in the 1970s, Kevin Howard left a girl “damaged.”

Over the course of several years, the child molester preyed on three youngsters in the Wirral, forcing two of them to perform sex acts on him after attempting to force a third to do so.

After regularly torturing one child, the now 69-year-old left her “damaged.”

Howard, of Mucklougher, Leitrim, Ireland, has never been convicted of anything before.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison, with an additional three years on probation, and must join the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

On his own front doorstep, Alan Daley attacked a teenager with a machete for “absolutely no reason.”

On April 25, 2019, the father-of-two went along a Seaforth street with the massive blade before stabbing 19-year-old Jack Callear and “casually walking away.”

Mr Callear, who just knew Daley as a local man, shielded himself with his hand as the 50-year-old fired strikes at the teen’s head.

Daley, who acknowledged wounding, was said to be of excellent character by the court.

Daley, of Rossini Street, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

On the day she was released from the hospital, Alan Reid assaulted his girlfriend.

Despite the fact that the woman had overdosed, the racist bought vodka and orange juice with her.

Later that night, after the woman attempted to flee, the 50-year-old dragged her by her hair and was witnessed kicking her by a neighbor on June 13 of this year.

He then hurled racial epithets at his next-door neighbor, who inquired as to what was going on, and threatened his neighbor’s mother with shattered glass.

Reid, of Warrington's Winmarleigh Street, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.