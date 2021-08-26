Child Benefit may be jeopardized if a deadline is missed.

Parents of 16-year-olds are running out of time to report their children’s educational status to the IRS.

Families are entitled to continue claiming child benefit if their children enroll in full-time further education or training, but they must notify HMRC by August 31.

If their children choose not to pursue further schooling, their guardians will no longer be eligible for the benefit, and they will face a tax bill and sanctions if they continue to claim the benefits illegally.

Child benefit is received by 7.21 million households, according to government figures, and HMRC has written to those who are affected.

Parents and carers can update their child benefit records online at GOV.UK, or they can fill out and return the 297b form they got in the mail from HMRC.

Families that qualify for the benefit can continue to receive it until their child turns 20 if they are enrolled in full-time study or training.

However, parents with an individual income of more than £50,000 may be obliged to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge by filing a self-assessment tax return each year.

Parents and carers with a personal income of more than £50,000 will be required to pay HMRC 1% of every £100 earned at the end of each tax year.

Those with earnings of £60,000 or more are required to refund the entire benefit via a tax return.

The regulations do not apply to combined family incomes, so partners who make less than £49,999 do not have to refund anything.

People earning £50,100 or more can avoid such levies if they put enough of their salary into their employment pension to bring their earnings below £50,000 in HMRC’s eyes.