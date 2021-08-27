Child Abuse Charges Filed Against Daycare Owner Who Kept 25 Children In Basement Behind a False Wall

Authorities discovered 25 children behind a false wall in the basement of an in-home daycare in Colorado Springs in 2019 and found the former daycare owner guilty of child abuse on Thursday.

Carla Faith, the owner of Play Mountain Place, was convicted of misdemeanor child abuse on 26 counts. According to KRDO, she was also convicted of attempting to influence a public official and obstructing a peace officer. The case’s sentencing date has been set for Oct. 21.

According to the newspaper, one of Faith’s employees, Christina Swauger, was also found guilty of the same allegations.

Faith was sued in December 2019 by the parents of 19 children who attended the daycare.

Officers accompanying child welfare inspectors examined Play Mountain Place on Nov. 13, 2019, and discovered a false wall that concealed access to the basement, according to a civil action filed against her.

Inside the basement, officers discovered 25 youngsters being overseen by two adults.

Many of the youngsters in the basement were found to be sweating and thirsty, and to be wearing filthy and damp diapers.

Faith was allowed to have up to six children under the age of two, but only two of them could be under the age of two. According to KOAA.com, the prosecution claims Faith maintained 12 infants under the age of two at her facility.

Prosecutors played bodycam videos from the day the children were discovered throughout the trial. According to the complaint, Swauger is shown on tape telling the officer that she is merely a “friend” of the owner and not an employee, and that there was only one child at the time.

Faith responded no when asked if there was a basement. According to the report, officers inquired as to why there were so many backpacks in the facility, to which Faith replied that they were “going to be cleaned for the soccer team.”

Andrew Herlihy, the main prosecutor, told the court, “The level of deception is frankly very amazing.” “It had been several hours of deception.”

A fire inspector from Colorado Springs later discovered multiple code breaches in the business.

During the closing statements, however, defense attorney Josh Tolini stated that the children were adored. “It wasn’t a situation where kids were constantly crammed into small places. They were fed, given sleep, and engaged in arts and crafts.”

Tolini remarked concerning the prosecution’s case, “They’re attempting to bend the facts of the law to get charges that quell the emotion here.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.